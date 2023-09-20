Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MO opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

