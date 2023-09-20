Comparing Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Just Eat alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Twilio -30.11% -4.85% -4.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twilio $3.83 billion 2.87 -$1.26 billion ($6.62) -9.16

Analyst Recommendations

Just Eat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 3 13 8 0 2.21

Twilio has a consensus target price of $70.12, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Just Eat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats Just Eat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.