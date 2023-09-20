89,706 Shares in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Shares of WINN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

