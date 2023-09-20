BitDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $730.70 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $730.70 million and approximately $2,159.63 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 370.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

