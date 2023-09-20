Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 6.20. Litigation Capital Management has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.90. The firm has a market cap of £138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5,737.50 and a beta of 0.52.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
