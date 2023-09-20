Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 6.20. Litigation Capital Management has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.90. The firm has a market cap of £138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5,737.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

