Wingstop’s (WING) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $173.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.63. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.