Nano Achieves Market Cap of $82.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $82.14 million and approximately $675,136.44 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,028.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00239557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00785419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00543147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00057193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00114949 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

