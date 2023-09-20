iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

