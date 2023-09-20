SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

