Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 32,262 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,763 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

GLDM opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

