Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $256.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.15 and its 200-day moving average is $254.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

