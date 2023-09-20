Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

