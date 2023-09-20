SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $124,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,066,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

