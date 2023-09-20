Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

