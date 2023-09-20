Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Lowered by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

