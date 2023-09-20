Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.