Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

