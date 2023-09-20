Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1,123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

