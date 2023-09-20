CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
