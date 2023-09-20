Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 113,081 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 19.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

