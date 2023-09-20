GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GGN opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
