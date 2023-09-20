Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

IE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

See Also

