American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Assets Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

