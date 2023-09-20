American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
