Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

LPX opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

