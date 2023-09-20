Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

