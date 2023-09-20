Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 1.2%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 1,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Table Trac Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.