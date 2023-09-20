Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $70.81. 15,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

