JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 0.78.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

