Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.
Sumco Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
