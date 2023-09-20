Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Source Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Source Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 169.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 155,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 97,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 235.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 2,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.