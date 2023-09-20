Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 7,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
