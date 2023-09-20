The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 60,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 32,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
