The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 60,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 32,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

About The Swatch Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.