NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading 4.7% Higher

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 5,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 26.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

About NCS Multistage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

