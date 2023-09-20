IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Up 1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

IHI Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IHI Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

