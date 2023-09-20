SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 548,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 464,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

