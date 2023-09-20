Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Stock Up 3.2 %

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 109.46%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takung Art by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

