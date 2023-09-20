Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Up 3%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.