Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Down 2.8%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 43,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.