Webster Bank N. A. Sells 135 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

