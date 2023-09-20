Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,802 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 644.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

