Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

