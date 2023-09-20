3,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

