Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

