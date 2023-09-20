Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

