Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

WHR stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $160.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

