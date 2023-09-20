Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $348,909,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

