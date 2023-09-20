Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,540,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,821,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,047,000 after buying an additional 354,026 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 2.3 %

NCR stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR

About NCR

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.