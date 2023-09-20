Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

