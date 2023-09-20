SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 815,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,385,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 218,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

