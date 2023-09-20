Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 695.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

