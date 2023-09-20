Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

